불혹의 '기록 제조기' 즐라탄이 곧 AC 밀란이다

3 - Only three times a #ACMilan’s player has scored in six Serie A matches in a row in the three points for a win era, since 1994/95: - Andriy Shevchenko (in 2001) - Zlatan #Ibrahimovic (current streak and also in 2012). Supremacy. #UdineseMilan #SerieA https://twitter.com/OptaPaolo/status/1322889694779158529/photo/1