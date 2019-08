'브레멘 전설' 피사로, 포칼 역사 써내려가다

40 - With 40 years, 10 months and 7 days @pizarrinha is the second oldest scorer in @DFB_Pokal history! Only Karl Lambertin (1980 for SpVgg Frechen against Bünder SV) was older in a cup goal (over 44 years). Icon. @werderbremen_EN #SVASVW #DFBPokal https://twitter.com/OptaFranz/status/1160284190585307136/photo/1