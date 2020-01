바르사, '크루이프 신봉자' 세티엔과 함께 기본으로 돌아가다

“Simeone’s Atlético play like he did. I told that to Cholo; I love what you do, the titles, what you have achieved, but I do not like how your team plays.” Quique Setien: Who is Barcelona's new manager? https://tasteoffootball.com/2020/01/14/quique-setien-who-is-the-new-man-in-charge-of-barcelona/ … #Setien #FCBarcelona #ForcaBarca #UCL #LaLiga https://twitter.com/TasteOfFtbl/status/1217052316718772224/photo/1