믿었던 바란 실수에서 2실점... 라모스 없는 레알, 자멸하다

#RealMadrid in their last 7 #UCL games played *without* captain Sergio Ramos: -1 win -0 draws -6 losses Always unlikely to overturn the deficit vs Man City without their talisman. But surprisingly, it wasn't his replacement Militão who made costly mistakes, but Varane. #MCIRMA https://twitter.com/Jasoninho10/status/1291845903901491205/photo/1