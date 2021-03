'물오른' 벤제마, 6경기 연속골... 레알 득점의 모든 것

Karim Benzema has now scored in each of his last six games across all competitions for Real Madrid: 축구공 vs. Getafe 축구공 vs. Valencia 축구공 vs. Atletico 축구공 축구공 vs. Elche 축구공 vs. Atalanta 축구공 축구공 vs. Celta Vigo Elite striker. 화재 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1373303458032463873/photo/1