'무결점 수비수' 판 다이크, 리버풀 무패의 일등공신

Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool in the Premier League since his debut: 🔴 Most touches (2,846) 🔴 Most minutes (2,845) 🔴 Most passes (2,471) 🔴 Most duels won (213) 🔴 Most clearances (173) 🔴 Most aerial duels won (155) 🔴 Most interceptions (38) 🔴 Most shots blocked (13) Wow. https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1076235365776871424/photo/1 — Squawka Football (Squawka) Dec 22, 2018