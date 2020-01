'래쉬포드 없는' 맨유, 결정력 부재 드러내며 완패하다

Most goals scored at Old Trafford for Man Utd since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took charge: 🔴 Marcus Rashford (13) 🔴 Paul Pogba (8) 🔴 Anthony Martial (5) 🔴 Romelu Lukaku (3) 🔴 Mason Greenwood (3) 'Time for someone to step up' 😳 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1220068947086794752/photo/1