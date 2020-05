'마인츠 천적' 베르너, 2경기 연속 해트트릭... 커리어 하이 오르다

On this day in 2015, Lewandowski broke 4 Guiness World Records for his 5 goals in 9 minutes against Wolfsburg 😱💪 - Highest Goal Scoring Substitute (5) - Fastest Hat Trick (3 min 22 secs) - Fastest Scorer of 4 goals (5 min 42 secs) - Fastest Scorer of 5 goals (8 min 59 secs) https://twitter.com/Copa90/status/1043436497796521984/photo/1