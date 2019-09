'뜨거운 한 달' 파코, 7경기 연속 골 작성하다

Paco Alcácer has now scored in every game he has played for club and country this season: ⚽️ vs. Bayern ⚽️ vs. Uerdingen ⚽️⚽️ vs. Augsburg ⚽️ vs. Köln ⚽️ vs. Union Berlin ⚽️ vs. Romania ⚽️⚽️ vs. Faroe Islands He's already scored in four competitions and it's only September. 😳 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1170800426956066816/photo/1