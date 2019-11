'동네북' 아스널, 자카만이 문제의 본질은 아니었다

Shots in the last 30 minutes of Leicester v Arsenal: 🔵 Leicester 🔵 Leicester 🔵 Leicester 🔵 Leicester 🔵 Leicester 🔵 Leicester 🔵 Leicester 🔵 Leicester Arsenal's last shot of the match was in the 53rd minute. 😬 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1193247986953936902/photo/1