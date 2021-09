'기적의 팀' 셰리프, 챔피언스 리그 역사를 새로 쓰다

Sheriff Tiraspol have tried to qualify for the Champions League 키캡 숫자 1키캡 숫자 8 times with no success. It must be lucky number 19, as they have qualified for the first time ever, beating four national champions on the way: 알바니아 국기 Teuta 아르메니아 국기 Alashkert 세르비아 국기 Red Star 크로아티아 국기 Zagreb What a journey. https://twitter.com/WilliamHill/status/1430877691419447296/photo/1