'권창훈-정우영 동료' 발드슈미트, 독일 대표팀 첫 승선

7 - No player has scored more goals in a single UEFA Under-21 championship tournament than Luca #Waldschmidt who equalized Marcus Berg's record of 7 goals (2009, for Sweden) in the current edition. Breakthrough. @DFB_Junioren @UEFAUnder21 #GERROU https://twitter.com/OptaFranz/status/1144534609172029440/photo/1