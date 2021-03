'괴물' 홀란드, 챔피언스 리그 대기록 4개 동시 작성하다

Erling Haaland is the first player in #UCL history to score 2+ goals in four consecutive games: 축구공 축구공 vs. Club Brugge 축구공 축구공 vs. Club Brugge 축구공 축구공 vs. Sevilla 축구공 축구공 vs. Sevilla The goals went in two by two, hurrah! Hurrah! 배 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1369395754914168849/photo/1