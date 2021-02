'강팀에 약했던' 바르사, 깜짝 스리백으로 세비야 잡다

7 - @FCBarcelona have won their last 7 away games in #LaLiga equalling their fourth best run away from home in the competition (7 wins in a row in April 2012). Both runs are only surpassed by 12 wins in row in Jan 2011, 10 in Jan 2013 and nine in Feb 2009. Invictus #SevillaBarca https://twitter.com/OptaJose/status/1365715968786317320/photo/1