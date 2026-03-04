Blooming Descripción general

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NXGN 2026: Top 50 teenage wonderkids in football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Vicky Lopez in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

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De Zerbi open to Spurs job on one condition

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Roberto De Zerbi as a primary target to take over the managerial reins. The former Brighton and Marseille head coach is reportedly open to the move to north London. However, any potential deal hinges entirely on a massive caveat: Spurs must successfully fight off relegation and retain their top-flight status for next season.

R. De ZerbiTransfers
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Igor Tudor in mourning after death of his father

Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor is mourning the passing of his father, Mario, following a tragic personal development that emerged after Sunday's Premier League fixture. The Croatian coach was informed of the news shortly after his side suffered a devastating 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest. In his absence, assistant Bruno Saltor took charge of media duties to address both the tragedy and the club's escalating crisis.

I. TudorTottenham vs Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Spurs ready to take 'perfect opportunity' to sack Tudor

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to dismiss interim manager Igor Tudor after a humiliating 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest. The result has left the north London club languishing in 17th place, just one point above the relegation zone. Club hierarchy now view the upcoming international break as the "perfect opportunity" to accelerate their search for a permanent successor to stabilise a season in freefall.

I. TudorTottenham vs Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

'Really painful' - Spurs react to damaging Nottingham Forest defeat

Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Bruno Saltor has described the club's situation as "really painful" after a devastating 3-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest plunged them deeper into Premier League relegation danger. Manager Igor Tudor was absent from media duties due to personal reasons, leaving his deputy to address the crisis gripping the struggling north London club.

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March 2026
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April 2026
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Posiciones

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PosiciónEquipoPWDLFA+/-PuntosFormulario
3The Strongest crestThe Strongest30211877473064
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4San Antonio Bulo Bulo crestSan Antonio Bulo Bulo30137106254846
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5Blooming crestBlooming30144125356-346
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6Independiente Petrolero crestIndependiente Petrolero30136115657-145
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7Nacional Potosi crestNacional Potosi301271151411043
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Betting spotlight

4 value bets ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Preguntas frecuentes

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.

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