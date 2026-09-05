Lillestroem Descripción general

‘Not a classy attacker’ but Gyokeres backed to produce ‘best’

Former Arsenal and Sweden midfielder Stefan Schwarz has told GOAL that while Viktor Gyokeres may not be a “classy attacker”, he is finding his feet in the Premier League - as a title winner - and should be closer to his “best” during the 2026-27 campaign. The powerful frontman enjoyed a productive debut campaign at Emirates Stadium, but continues to see more forwards linked with big-money moves to north London.