¿Tienes más de 24 años?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

No tienes la edad mínima necesaria para ver contenidos relacionados con las apuestas. Se te redirigirá a la página de inicio.

alt
Lillestroem

Lillestroem Descripción general

Messi Mbappe Haaland World Cup Golden boot 16:9

World Cup Golden Boot standings: History-making Mbappe tops Messi

The 2026 World Cup is over, and so is the race for the prestigious Golden Boot - the award given to the tournament's top scorer. With the expanded 48-nation tournament coming to a close, following a month of thrilling action in North America, which star has taken home the illustrious award? Here, GOAL lists the tournament's most prolific performers.

World CupArgentina
Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

How have debutant teams performed at the FIFA World Cup?

Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.

World CupCabo Verde
Viktor Gyokeres celebration Arsenal goal 2025-26

‘Not a classy attacker’ but Gyokeres backed to produce ‘best’

Former Arsenal and Sweden midfielder Stefan Schwarz has told GOAL that while Viktor Gyokeres may not be a “classy attacker”, he is finding his feet in the Premier League - as a title winner - and should be closer to his “best” during the 2026-27 campaign. The powerful frontman enjoyed a productive debut campaign at Emirates Stadium, but continues to see more forwards linked with big-money moves to north London.

ExclusiveV. Gyoekeres
FBL-WC-2026-MATCH77-FRA-SWE

📽️ | Cherki appears to snub Deschamps in Sweden rout

France may have booked their place in the World Cup round of 16 with a dominant victory over Sweden, but the post-match celebrations have been marred by a seemingly frosty encounter between Rayan Cherki and Didier Deschamps. The Manchester City playmaker was captured on camera appearing to blank his manager at the final whistle, raising questions about the harmony within the Les Bleus camp.

R. CherkiFrance
Más
September 2026
Eliteserien
Brann badge
Brann
BRA
1
Lillestroem badge
Lillestroem
LIL
2
F
Eliteserien
Lillestroem badge
Lillestroem
LIL
Vaalerenga badge
Vaalerenga
VAL
Europa League
Lillestroem badge
Lillestroem
LIL
Torreense badge
Torreense
TOR
Más

Posiciones

Eliteserien crestEliteserien

PosiciónEquipoPWDLFA+/-PuntosFormulario
3Tromsoe crestTromsoe19105434221235
L
D
L
W
W
4Molde crestMolde1910363829933
W
W
W
L
D
5Lillestroem crestLillestroem199282626029
W
L
D
L
L
6Rosenborg crestRosenborg198383126527
W
L
W
W
L
7Brann crestBrann198293729826
L
D
W
W
L
Más

Betting spotlight

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan predictions: No better chance for an upset
Ver más artículos sobre apuestas
Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal Todos los derechos reservados. La información contenida en Goal no puede ser publicada, difundida, reescrita o redistribuída sin autorización previa y por escrito de Goal