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Leagues Cup
team-logoPortland Timbers
team-logoTijuana
Watch it on FS1Watch it on Fubo
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Watch Portland Timbers vs Tijuana Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Portland Timbers vs Tijuana
Portland Timbers
Tijuana
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Portland Timbers and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 3

Today's game between Portland Timbers and Tijuana will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 10:30 PM.

FS1

FS1

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Fubo

Fubo

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TUDN

TUDN

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Sling TV

Sling TV

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Apple TV

Apple TV

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UniMás

UniMás

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How to watch Portland Timbers vs Tijuana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers vs Tijuana Probable lineups

Portland Timbers crest
Portland Timbers
POT
Formation
Tijuana crest
Tijuana
TIJ
Tijuana crest
Tijuana
TIJ

Manager

  • M. Cifuentes

Form

POT

POT - Form

DAL
D2-2
RSL
W2-1
SEA
W2-1
PUE
W5-2
CFA
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
TIJ

TIJ - Form

TIG
W3-1
LEO
W1-0
SAN
D0-0
AUS
L2-0
SDI
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5


Head-to-Head Record


Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LeonLeonLEO
330063+39
W
W
W
2
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
321063+38
W
W
W
3
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
321081+77
W
W
L
4
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
320163+36
L
W
W
6
TolucaTolucaTOL
320162+46
W
L
W
7
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
220050+56
W
W
8
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
320151+46
L
W
W
9
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
220051+46
W
W
10
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
32015506
L
W
W
11
MonterreyMonterreyMON
320154+16
W
W
L
12
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
32015506
W
W
L
13
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
320143+16
L
W
W
14
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
220031+26
W
W
15
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
312032+16
D
W
W
16
TigresTigresTIG
30302206
W
W
W
17
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
31115505
W
L
W
18
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
311143+14
W
L
L
19
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
31113304
W
L
L
20
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
31027703
L
L
W
21
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
210165+13
L
W
22
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
310254+13
L
W
L
23
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
310245-13
L
W
L
24
AtlasAtlasATL
310236-33
W
L
L
25
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
210132+13
L
W
26
PachucaPachucaPAC
310235-23
W
L
L
27
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
210132+13
W
L
28
AtlanteAtlanteATL
310227-53
L
L
W
29
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
3012510-51
L
L
L
30
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
301225-31
L
L
L
31
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
301216-51
D
L
L
32
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
301216-51
L
L
L
33
PueblaPueblaPUE
3003411-70
L
L
L
34
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
200215-40
L
L
35
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
200215-40
L
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
200203-30
L
L
Qualification to next stage
Last updated 2026-08-13T04:16:28.000Z

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Timbers vs Tijuana today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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