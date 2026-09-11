Liga MX - Game Week 8 11 Sept 2026 - 23:10 Estadio Caliente

Today's game between Tijuana and Queretaro FC will kick off at Sep 11, 2026, 11:10 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Tijuana vs Queretaro FC in the United States are listed below.

Tijuana host Queretaro FC at Estadio Caliente in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the campaign.

Los Xolos sit fourth in the Apertura standings and will look to build on a solid run of domestic form after a difficult Leagues Cup exit. Sebastian Abreu's side have shown they can hurt teams at home, and Estadio Caliente remains a tough venue for visiting sides.

Queretaro FC arrive in Tijuana sitting eighth in the table, looking to close the gap on the teams above them. Esteban Gonzalez's squad showed character with a 3-1 away win at Atlas in their most recent Liga MX outing, though their Leagues Cup campaign ended without a win.

This fixture has a competitive recent history, with Tijuana winning three of the last five meetings between the sides. The home side will fancy their chances of extending that record on familiar ground.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga MX clash live.

How to watch Tijuana vs Queretaro FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tijuana are managed by Sebastian Abreu, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Queretaro FC head coach Esteban Gonzalez is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Further squad details will be published when available.

Form

Tijuana head into this match with a mixed run of five results, recording two wins, two losses, and no draws. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Liga MX victory over Club Universidad Nacional on August 29, and they also beat Cruz Azul 2-1 earlier in August. A heavy 5-2 defeat to CD Guadalajara sits between those wins, while back-to-back Leagues Cup losses to Portland Timbers and San Diego FC rounded out their last five games. Across those five matches, Los Xolos scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Queretaro FC's last five results show one win, one draw, and three losses. They beat Atlas 3-1 away on August 29 in their most recent match and drew 0-0 with Club Universidad Nacional in mid-August. A 1-2 loss to Toluca and two Leagues Cup defeats, including a 3-0 reverse against Seattle Sounders, complete the picture. Gallos Blancos scored five goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-2 win for Tijuana, with Queretaro FC as the home team, in Liga MX on January 15, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Tijuana have won three, Queretaro FC have won one, and one match ended level. The two clubs have shared 13 goals across those five encounters.

Standings

In the current Apertura 2026 standings, Tijuana sit fourth while Queretaro FC are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tijuana vs Queretaro FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: