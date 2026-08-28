Liga MX - Game Week 6 28 Aug 2026 - 23:10 Estadio Caliente

Today's game between Tijuana and Club Universidad Nacional will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 11:10 PM.

Tijuana vs Club Universidad Nacional is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Liga MX fixture are listed below.

Tijuana host Club Universidad Nacional at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that brings two clubs back to domestic action after contrasting continental summers.

Sebastian Abreu's side return to their home ground carrying the weight of a difficult Leagues Cup campaign. Los Xolos lost all three group-stage matches, conceding seven goals against Portland Timbers, San Diego FC, and Austin FC, before a 2-1 Liga MX win over Cruz Azul on August 17 offered some relief. That domestic result was quickly undone, however, by a heavy 5-2 defeat to CD Guadalajara last Sunday, leaving Tijuana with plenty to address ahead of this fixture.

Pumas arrive in Baja California in similarly uncertain form. Esteban Solari's side were knocked out of the Leagues Cup without a win, losing to Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati, and Columbus Crew while conceding six goals across those three matches. Their return to Liga MX produced a draw with Queretaro and then a 1-1 stalemate with Necaxa on August 24, meaning Pumas have not won a league game since early in the campaign.

In the Apertura standings, Tijuana sit sixth and Pumas are ninth, so both clubs need points to stay in touch with the early pacesetters. The pressure is real on both benches.

For those looking to watch the match live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Tijuana vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tijuana head coach Sebastian Abreu has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently on record for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pumas manager Esteban Solari has also not released a projected XI at this stage. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the visitors. Further squad news will follow as it becomes available.

Form

Tijuana have recorded one win and four losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-2 Liga MX defeat to CD Guadalajara on August 23, which followed a 2-1 Liga MX win over Cruz Azul on August 17. Before that domestic win, Los Xolos lost three consecutive Leagues Cup group-stage games against Portland Timbers (3-1), San Diego FC (1-0), and Austin FC (2-0). Tijuana scored four goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

Pumas have taken one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Liga MX draw with Necaxa on August 24, which followed a goalless draw with Queretaro on August 16. Prior to their return to domestic football, Pumas lost all three Leagues Cup group matches against Columbus Crew (1-1, recorded as a loss), FC Cincinnati (2-0), and Charlotte FC (3-0). Club Universidad Nacional have scored two goals and conceded six across their last five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Liga MX in February 2026, when Tijuana hosted Pumas and the match ended 1-1. Before that, Club Universidad Nacional won 4-1 at home against Tijuana in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Liga MX, Pumas hold the stronger record, with two wins to Tijuana's one and two draws. Those five meetings have produced 14 goals in total.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Tijuana are placed sixth and Club Universidad Nacional sit ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tijuana vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: