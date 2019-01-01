Marcadores en directo
Universidad de Chile

En qué canal transmiten Universidad de Chile vs. Melgar

Última actualización
Comentarios()
U. de Chile
Luego del partido en Arequipa, los azules reciben a la escuadra peruana en el Estadio Nacional.
Universidad de Chile hará esta noche su presentación internacional como local cuando enfrente en condición de visitante a Melgar de Perú por el duelo de vuelta de la segunda fase de la Copa Libertadores 2019.

Melgar vs. Universidad de Chile: formación, día, horario y cómo ver por TV

ACÁ LA GUÍA DE QUÉ CANAL TRANSMITE A UNIVERSIDAD DE CHILE, SEGÚN TU COMPAÑÍA DE CABLE (IRÁ POR FOX SPORTS -PREMIUM-)

Más opciones online

VTR, canal 166 en SD y 860 en HD

Directv, canal 604 en SD y 1604 en HD

CLARO, canal 477 en HD

Selección del editor

MOVISTAR, canal 485 en SD y 889 en HD

Cerrar