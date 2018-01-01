Marcadores en directo

Así celebran la navidad en el mundo del fútbol

Los futbolistas han querido compartir mensajes con sus fans en estos días tan especiales.

Buena parte del mundo celebra estos días la Navidad y el fútbol y los futbolistas no son ajenos a esta circunstancia y muchos han utilizado las redes sociales para enviar un mensaje a sus fans en unos días tan señalados.

PAULO DYBALA
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The magic of #xmastree🎄 : take care of the one you love ❤️! . Happy Christmas, Feliz Navidad, auguri #dybalanation , check out the full video on my facebook page ! (Link in bio)

Una publicación compartida de Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) el

THOMAS MULLER

GABRIEL JESUS

PATRICE EVRA

CIRO IMMOBILE
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Buona vigilia amiciiiii 🎄🎅🏻🎉🥰❤️

Una publicación compartida de jessica Melena (@jessicamelena) el

ANDREA PIRLO

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pronti per lo spiedo bresciano 🍽🍖

Una publicación compartida de Andrea Pirlo Official (@andreapirlo21) el

LUIS FIGO

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Looking for Santa Claus 🎅 ☃️

Una publicación compartida de Luís Figo (@luis__figo) el

