İdil Erin Tetik

Corresponsal de fútbol de Turquía y Europa

She was born in Manisa. She grew up admiring Barcelona’s golden generation, including Xavi, Iniesta, Samuel Eto’o, Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi. Since then, she has been an avid fan of both the Turkish Süper Lig and La Liga. She completed her undergraduate studies at Marmara University’s Faculty of Communication, graduating from the Journalism department. She has participated in numerous productions, social media, and digital media projects, and joined GOAL Turkey in 2021.