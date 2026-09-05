Lillestroem Overview

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Liverpool FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5

Major stars omitted from European squad lists

Several high-profile stars have been left out of European squad lists following key deadline decisions. From Liverpool's Federico Chiesa and Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy to Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can, managers across the continent faced tough selection calls due to injuries and squad limits.

Champions LeagueLiverpool
TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27

Kovac hails stand-in captain Anton for setting standard at Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac has praised stand-in captain Waldemar Anton after setting high standards across the squad ahead of their Champions League opener against Villarreal. The central defender has taken over the armband following a serious knee injury to club captain Emre Can, with Kovac highlighting his leadership at Signal Iduna Park.

N. KovacW. Anton
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September 2026
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Standings

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PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
3Tromsoe crestTromsoe19105434221235
L
D
L
W
W
4Molde crestMolde1910363829933
W
W
W
L
D
5Lillestroem crestLillestroem199282626029
W
L
D
L
L
6Rosenborg crestRosenborg198383126527
W
L
W
W
L
7Brann crestBrann198293729826
L
D
W
W
L
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Apuestas destacadas

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Pronóstico y Apuestas Champions League | 08/09/26
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