Lillestroem Overview

Kovac hails stand-in captain Anton for setting standard at Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac has praised stand-in captain Waldemar Anton after setting high standards across the squad ahead of their Champions League opener against Villarreal. The central defender has taken over the armband following a serious knee injury to club captain Emre Can, with Kovac highlighting his leadership at Signal Iduna Park.