Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League clash with Villarreal was overshadowed by worrying scenes as teenage sensation Konstantinos Karetsas collapsed on the pitch. The 18-year-old forward was making his highly anticipated debut in Europe's elite competition before the medical emergency forced him off.
Serhou Guirassy marked his 100th appearance for Borussia Dortmund in dramatic fashion by netting a decisive brace in a 3-2 victory over Villarreal. The Guinea international surpassed Robert Lewandowski in the club's all-time European scoring charts, securing three crucial points in their Champions League opener at Signal Iduna Park.
Serhou Guirassy scored twice and netted an own goal as Borussia Dortmund opened their Champions League campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Villarreal. The Guinean striker endured a chaotic milestone night, ensuring BVB secured all three points despite late drama at Signal Iduna Park.
Several high-profile stars have been left out of European squad lists following key deadline decisions. From Liverpool's Federico Chiesa and Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy to Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can, managers across the continent faced tough selection calls due to injuries and squad limits.
Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac has praised stand-in captain Waldemar Anton after setting high standards across the squad ahead of their Champions League opener against Villarreal. The central defender has taken over the armband following a serious knee injury to club captain Emre Can, with Kovac highlighting his leadership at Signal Iduna Park.