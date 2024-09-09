San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Week 1 NFL action concludes on Monday night with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets traveling to face the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers, who tore his Achilles just four snaps into last season, returns to familiar territory, not far from his college days at Cal. The Jets wrapped up last season with a 7-10 record, but with Rodgers back under center, they're now favored to claim the AFC East crown.

On the other hand, the 49ers, fresh off a 12-5 season that saw them win the NFC title and play in the Super Bowl for the second time under coach Mike Shanahan. For the second time, they lost. San Francisco's mission is clear: lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets NFL game, plus plenty more.

San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets: Date and kick-off time

The 49ers will take on the Jets in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, September 9, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California. That's a 1:15 am start on Tuesday (September 10) for UK fans.

Date Monday, September 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT/ 1:15 am BST Venue Levi’s Stadium Location Santa Clara, CA

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets on TV & stream live online

San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets team news & key players

San Francisco 49ers team news

The positive news is that the 49ers are bringing back nearly the same roster this year, and they’re widely seen as strong favorites to go all the way.

Brock Purdy had a sensational 2023 campaign. The 24-year-old quarterback showcased his skills in the preseason and racked up 4,280 passing yards last year, boasting an impressive 31:11 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Interestingly, he’s yet to face the Jets in his career. On the ground, San Francisco boasts one of the league's top running backs, Christian McCaffrey. The 28-year-old led the NFL in rushing with 1,459 yards on a robust 5.4 yards per carry last season. The receiving corps is stacked too. Star wideout Deebo Samuel remains a key weapon, though rumors swirl about his potential exit after Brandon Aiyuk secured a major contract extension last week. Aiyuk, fresh off a stellar 2023 season where he posted 1,342 receiving yards, will be a focal point. McCaffrey, however, is questionable for this game due to a calf/hamstring strain.

Defensively, the 49ers were elite last season, though they made the surprising decision to part ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Still, they’re loaded with talent, including one of the best linebackers in the game, Fred Warner, and pass-rushing force Nick Bosa, who tallied 10.5 sacks last season.

San Francisco 49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Moore Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive lineman Physically unable to perform Knee T. Hufanga Safety Doubtful Knee - ACL K. Davis Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Knee P. Elflein Offensive lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically unable to perform Achilles A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running back Injured Reserve Hamstring C. McCaffrey Running back Questionable Calf A. Bryant Defensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Owens Wide receiver Questionable Hand M. Turner Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Banks Offensive lineman Questionable Finger D. Winters Linebacker Out Ankle W. Snead Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed Y. Gross-Matos Defensive lineman Out Knee C. Luciano Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed E. Brown Defensive end Injured Reserve Ribs J. Kingston Offensive lineman Inactive Coach's Decision C. Schrader Running back Inactive Coach's Decision

New York Jets team news

The Jets are pinning a lot of their hopes on the return of Aaron Rodgers, but he's got some firepower around him, including Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. Adding to the mix is a defense that's widely considered a top-five unit heading into this clash.

Pundits are quick to point out the "ifs" surrounding New York, and they aren't exactly wrong. The Jets are certainly a team built on potential, but if all the pieces fall into place, they could become serious contenders in the AFC.

The ground game, anchored by Breece Hall, is solid. The 23-year-old running back had a breakout campaign last year, amassing 994 rushing yards while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. In the air, Garrett Wilson stands out in the receiving corps. The 24-year-old wideout has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in both of his NFL seasons, including 1,042 yards last year. Additionally, veteran receiver Mike Williams is back in the fold after recovering from a knee injury, adding another weapon to the offense.

On defense, the Jets are poised to be one of the league’s top units. C.J. Mosley, the team’s tackle leader, returns to bolster the front seven, while the secondary is anchored by the elite cornerback Sauce Gardner. With 12 pass breakups last season, Gardner is expected to line up against Brandon Aiyuk in this matchup.

New York Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Fotu Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring W. Schweitzer Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Hand M. Taylor Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Out Ankle K. Yeboah Tight end Injured Reserve Groin J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed

