San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Week 1 NFL action concludes on Monday night with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets traveling to face the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.
Rodgers, who tore his Achilles just four snaps into last season, returns to familiar territory, not far from his college days at Cal. The Jets wrapped up last season with a 7-10 record, but with Rodgers back under center, they're now favored to claim the AFC East crown.
On the other hand, the 49ers, fresh off a 12-5 season that saw them win the NFC title and play in the Super Bowl for the second time under coach Mike Shanahan. For the second time, they lost. San Francisco's mission is clear: lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets NFL game, plus plenty more.
San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets: Date and kick-off time
The 49ers will take on the Jets in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, September 9, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California. That's a 1:15 am start on Tuesday (September 10) for UK fans.
|Date
|Monday, September 9, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT/ 1:15 am BST
|Venue
|Levi’s Stadium
|Location
|Santa Clara, CA
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: DAZN
All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.
DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.
NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.
Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.
** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.
For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports.
San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets team news & key players
San Francisco 49ers team news
The positive news is that the 49ers are bringing back nearly the same roster this year, and they’re widely seen as strong favorites to go all the way.
Brock Purdy had a sensational 2023 campaign. The 24-year-old quarterback showcased his skills in the preseason and racked up 4,280 passing yards last year, boasting an impressive 31:11 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Interestingly, he’s yet to face the Jets in his career. On the ground, San Francisco boasts one of the league's top running backs, Christian McCaffrey. The 28-year-old led the NFL in rushing with 1,459 yards on a robust 5.4 yards per carry last season. The receiving corps is stacked too. Star wideout Deebo Samuel remains a key weapon, though rumors swirl about his potential exit after Brandon Aiyuk secured a major contract extension last week. Aiyuk, fresh off a stellar 2023 season where he posted 1,342 receiving yards, will be a focal point. McCaffrey, however, is questionable for this game due to a calf/hamstring strain.
Defensively, the 49ers were elite last season, though they made the surprising decision to part ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Still, they’re loaded with talent, including one of the best linebackers in the game, Fred Warner, and pass-rushing force Nick Bosa, who tallied 10.5 sacks last season.
San Francisco 49ers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|J. Moore
|Offensive lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|F. Darby
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Verrett
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|D. Jackson
|Defensive lineman
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee
|T. Hufanga
|Safety
|Doubtful
|Knee - ACL
|K. Davis
|Defensive lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|P. Elflein
|Offensive lineman
|Questionable
|Calf
|D. Greenlaw
|Linebacker
|Physically unable to perform
|Achilles
|A. Thomas
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Forearm
|J. Feliciano
|Offensive lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|E. Mitchell
|Running back
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|C. McCaffrey
|Running back
|Questionable
|Calf
|A. Bryant
|Defensive lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Owens
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Hand
|M. Turner
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Banks
|Offensive lineman
|Questionable
|Finger
|D. Winters
|Linebacker
|Out
|Ankle
|W. Snead
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Hawkins
|Safety
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Y. Gross-Matos
|Defensive lineman
|Out
|Knee
|C. Luciano
|Offensive lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|E. Brown
|Defensive end
|Injured Reserve
|Ribs
|J. Kingston
|Offensive lineman
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|C. Schrader
|Running back
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
New York Jets team news
The Jets are pinning a lot of their hopes on the return of Aaron Rodgers, but he's got some firepower around him, including Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. Adding to the mix is a defense that's widely considered a top-five unit heading into this clash.
Pundits are quick to point out the "ifs" surrounding New York, and they aren't exactly wrong. The Jets are certainly a team built on potential, but if all the pieces fall into place, they could become serious contenders in the AFC.
The ground game, anchored by Breece Hall, is solid. The 23-year-old running back had a breakout campaign last year, amassing 994 rushing yards while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. In the air, Garrett Wilson stands out in the receiving corps. The 24-year-old wideout has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in both of his NFL seasons, including 1,042 yards last year. Additionally, veteran receiver Mike Williams is back in the fold after recovering from a knee injury, adding another weapon to the offense.
On defense, the Jets are poised to be one of the league’s top units. C.J. Mosley, the team’s tackle leader, returns to bolster the front seven, while the secondary is anchored by the elite cornerback Sauce Gardner. With 12 pass breakups last season, Gardner is expected to line up against Brandon Aiyuk in this matchup.
New York Jets injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|L. Fotu
|Defensive tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|W. Schweitzer
|Offensive lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Hand
|M. Taylor
|Wide receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|Z. Barnes
|Linebacker
|Out
|Ankle
|K. Yeboah
|Tight end
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|J. Ciarlo
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|M. Riley
|Wide receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
