Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Eagles versus Packers NFL Week 1 game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The NFL is making history this Friday, September 6, as it hosts its inaugural game in South America. The Green Bay Packers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

These NFC rivals enter the game with vastly different storylines from the end of the 2023 season. The Packers ended the regular season on a high note, winning six of their last eight games to secure a playoff spot as the No. 7 seed. Led by Jordan Love, they pulled off a surprising victory over the Dallas Cowboys and nearly toppled the eventual conference champion San Francisco 49ers.

In contrast, the Eagles stumbled significantly towards the end of the season. After a promising 10-1 start, they faltered, losing five of their last six games. Their season ended on a sour note with a disappointing playoff defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers: Date and kick-off time

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Green Bay Packers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Friday, September 6, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil. That translates to 1:15 am BST the next day in the UK.

Date Friday, September 6, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT/ 1:15 am BST Venue Corinthians Arena Location Sao Paulo, Brazil

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: DAZN

All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.

DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.

NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.

Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers team news

Philadelphia Eagles team news

CB James Bradberry is on Injured Reserve. LB Jalyx Hunt, WR Johnny Wilson, and TE Dallas Goedert are all questionable.

After a blazing 10-1 start, which was the league’s best record through the first 12 weeks, it seemed Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles were cruising towards their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. However, the season took an unexpected dive. The Eagles stumbled, dropping five of their final six games, and their playoff journey was abruptly halted by a 32-9 drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

In the wake of this underwhelming finish, the Eagles shook up their coaching staff, parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia.

New faces are stepping into key roles: Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio are taking over as the offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively. Philadelphia added the likes of running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Jahan Dotson and pass rusher Bryce Huff in the offseason.

Meanwhile, fifth-year quarterback Hurts is aiming for greater stability after finishing last season with career highs of 15 interceptions and 20 turnovers.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Brown Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Okwuegbunam Tight end Injured Reserve Abdomen S. Davis Wide receiver Questionable Abdomen L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Castles Tight end Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Ross Wide receiver Questionable Knee - ACL T. Jackson Defensive end Questionable Undisclosed J. Ngata Wide receiver Injured Reserve Ankle T. Hall Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed B. Huff Defensive end Questionable Knee B. Scott Running back Out Undisclosed J. Harris Wide receiver Injured Reserve Concussion M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Smith Wide receiver Injured Reserve Ankle J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg W. Shipley Running back Questionable Neck D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Jones Wide receiver Questionable Concussion

Green Bay Packers team news

RB MarShawn Lloyd is doubtful for the packers. CB LJ Davis, LB Ralen Goforth and DT Jonathan Ford are all on IR.

In his debut season as the Packers' starting quarterback, Jordan Love—a 2020 first-round draft pick who spent his first three years learning behind Aaron Rodgers—demonstrated he's more than ready to lead the team. Over the last 10 games of the regular season, the former Utah State standout tossed 21 touchdowns, ranking second in the league. His postseason performance also impressed, with a completion rate of 67.3%.

In response to Love's strong showing, the Packers’ management made a significant commitment. As of July, Love is now tied with Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence as one of the highest-paid players in NFL history in terms of average salary. He secured a 4-year extension valued at $220 million. Green Bay notably picked up running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney in the offseason.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries T. Kraft Tight end Questionable Back C. Valentine Cornerback Questionable Hamstring E. Cooper Linebacker Questionable Groin M. Lloyd Running back Questionable Hamstring D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide receiver Questionable Calf T. Pitts Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Goforth Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle T. Davis Tight end Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running back Questionable Undisclosed J. Ford Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Calf L. Davis Defensive back Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Pratt Quarterback Commissioners Exempt List Neck E. Stokes Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL A. McGough Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Doubs Wide receiver Questionable Hand E. Wilson Running back Questionable Hip A. Mosby Defensive lineman Out Personal

