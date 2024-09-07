Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Falcons versus Steelers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

It's an inter-conference NFL showdown featuring two teams debuting new quarterbacks, set to take place in Atlanta. The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh wrapped up the 2023 season with a 10-7 record, securing third place in the AFC North and earning a wild-card spot. However, their campaign came to an end with a 31-17 defeat on the road to Buffalo in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Meanwhile, Atlanta finished the year with a 7-10 tally, landing third in the NFC South, extending their postseason drought to six consecutive seasons.

Kirk Cousins will take charge as the starting quarterback for Atlanta, with Michael Penix poised to step in if the seasoned veteran encounters any setbacks while recovering from a torn Achilles. Over in Steel City, the Russell Wilson revival is set to kick off, with Justin Fields eagerly awaiting his shot should the need arise.

Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia. That translates to 6:00 pm UK time.

Date Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT/ 6:00 pm BST Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online

Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news

Atlanta Falcons team news

The Falcons endured their sixth consecutive losing season in 2023, finishing with a 7-10 record for the third year in a row. Following the season, the team underwent significant changes, including the firing of head coach Arthur Smith, who was succeeded by former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

On the bright side, the Falcons have retained substantial experience with nine offensive and eight defensive starters back in the lineup. The quarterback situation has improved with the acquisition of Kirk Cousins from Minnesota and the drafting of Michael Penix Jr. from Washington. Additionally, they bolstered their defense by trading for linebacker Matthew Judon from the Patriots and signing safety Justin Simmons through free agency.

Linebacker Nate Landman (quad) was the only player who had limited practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) was also limited on Thursday, while Pitts (hamstring) was limited on Wednesday but returned to full practice on Thursday.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries E. Greenidge Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running back Physically unable to perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Jackson Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Tarpley Safety Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Eifler Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Hamilton Cornerback Out Groin

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Steelers are aiming to make a return to the playoffs and secure their first postseason victory since 2016. This season marks a significant transition for Pittsburgh as all three quarterbacks from last year (Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky) have departed. The team has brought in Russell Wilson as a free agent after his release from Denver and acquired Justin Fields from the Bears through a trade to compete for the starting role.

Most of their new additions are on the defensive side, with linebacker Patrick Queen (formerly of the Ravens), cornerback Donte Jackson (from the Panthers), and safety DeShon Elliott (previously with the Dolphins) expected to strengthen the defense. Despite several offseason changes, the Steelers retain a solid core with seven offensive and nine defensive starters returning from last season.

On the injury front, center Nate Herbig, dealing with a rotator cuff issue, has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season. Tight end Darnell Washington, who is recovering from a knee injury, did not participate in Thursday's practice. Defensive tackle Logan Lee (calf) and guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) also missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson (ankle) was limited in practice both days, while quarterback Wilson (calf) was restricted to limited participation on Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates as the game approaches.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee R. Wilson Quarterback Questionable Calf D. Cook Offensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee I. Seumalo Guard Out Pectoral J. Moon Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running back Out Undisclosed N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide receiver Out Ankle P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive tackle Out Calf R. Watts Defensive back Injured Reserve Undisclosed

