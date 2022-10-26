Xavi has revealed that he and his players will watch the match between Inter and Viktoria Plzen which is likely to seal their Champions League fate.

Inter win will knock Barcelona out

San Siro game kicks off at 17:45 (BST)

Barca's game kicks off at 20:00 (BST)

WHAT HAPPENED? By the time a ball is kicked at Camp Nou this evening, the Blaugrana will know whether or not they are out of the Champions League. A win for Inter - against Group C bottom club Viktoria Plzen - would send Barcelona out in the group stages for the second consecutive season.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to the press ahead of the visit of Bayern Munich to Catalonia, Xavi said: "We’ll all watch the [Inter-Viktoria Plzen] game together in the locker room. The goal tomorrow is to play a good game and have good feelings, regardless of what happens in Milan. We have to show that we can compete with this type of team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Barcelona boss admitted that he wants to see a strong performance from his players whether or not they can advance to the knockouts, he may change his team if Inter are victorious in Milan. His side face a tough trip to Valencia at the weekend so Xavi may opt to rest some of his key players if the chance to progress to the next stage of the Champions League is taken away from them.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? If Inter do drop points against Plzen at the San Siro, it will still be up to the Spanish giants to capitalise in their own match against Bayern before making the trip to the Czech Republic in the final group stage gameweek.