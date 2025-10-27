How to buy last-minute Wrexham vs Cardiff City Carabao Cup tickets: Fixture prices, dates & more

There’s nothing quite like a derby encounter or a match where two bitter rivals go head-to-head, to get the blood pumping through the veins - and we can expect it to be electric at the STōK Racecourse (STōK Cae Ras) when Wrexham entertain Welsh rivals, Cardiff City, on Tuesday, October 28.

The stakes are further raised by the fact that it’s a crucial cup encounter with a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals up for grabs.

Wrexham’s record-breaking rise up the football pyramid has been phenomenal. In moving up to the Championship, they became the first side ever in English football's top five divisions to achieve three successive promotions. Astonishingly, the third-oldest professional football team in the world now has its sights set on reaching the promised land, that is, the Premier League.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see Wrexham in cup action against Cardiff, as they look to continue their impressive rise to glory? Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information ahead of the all-Welsh clash, including how you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When is the Wrexham vs Cardiff City Carabao Cup 2025 match?

Match Date Location Tickets Wrexham vs Cardiff City - Carabao Cup Tue Oct 28, 20:00 STōK Racecourse, Wrexham From £99

How to buy Wrexham vs Cardiff City 2025 tickets

With this being a major match between the two teams, tickets for the Carabao Cup face off have now sold out.

Didn't manage to bag a ticket? Fret not. Secondary resale retailers such as StubHub and Ticombo still have tickets from £99, so you don't have to miss out if you want to be at the match.

StubHub Wrexham vs Cardiff City tickets : available from £99

: available from £99 Ticombo Wrexham vs Cardiff City tickets: available from £131

How much do Wrexham vs Cardiff Carabao Cup tickets cost?

When Wrexham vs Cardiff Carabao Cup tickets originally went on sale earlier this month, prices were set at £15 for adults and at £7.50 for U18s/U14s. Season-ticket holders had first dibs on seats, followed by club members. Any tickets that remained by October 14 were released on general sale. Tickets were sold on a strictly one per person basis.

On secondary resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo, match tickets are available from £85 upwards.

Where is Wrexham vs Cardiff 2025?

The Racecourse Ground, currently known as STōK Racecourse (or STōK Cae Ras in Welsh) due to a sponsorship deal with STōK Cold Brew Coffee, is a football venue in Wrexham, Wales. It's the fifth-largest stadium in the country with a capacity of over 10,000 and has been the home of Wrexham AFC since 1864. The Racecourse Ground is the world's oldest football stadium still hosting international matches, having been the venue for Wales' first home international match in 1877. The ground has also been used by North Wales Crusaders rugby league club, the Scarlets rugby union club, and Liverpool Reserves. In the early days, the ground was also used for cricket and horse racing.

The Racecourse Ground stands are known as: The Wrexham Lager Stand, the SToK Cold Brew Coffee Stand, the Macron Stand, and The Kop.

Wrexham Lager Stand

Backed onto where Yale College used to be, and is the largest current stand on the ground, with a capacity of 4,200. It was built in 1972 in preparation for the club's first venture into Europe, and also provided the club with new dressing rooms, club offices and entertainment suites. The stand is sponsored by Wrexham Lager, a locally owned independent brewery.

SToK Cold Brew Coffee Stand

Has a capacity of 2,800 and provides supporters with excellent views of the pitch. Home fans have been located in the stand since the 2007/08 season. At the same time, away fans were moved to the Yale Stand (Wrexham Lager Stand), except for games where a large away attendance is anticipated.

Macron Stand

The newest stand at the Racecourse Ground with a capacity of 3,500. It was built over the old Mold Road stand in 1999. The stand possesses a TV studio and eight fully equipped private boxes, and has a restaurant called 'The Changing Rooms'.

The Kop

Situated behind one of the goals, it is known officially as the Crispin Lane End or 'Town End'. With a capacity of 5,000, the Spion Kop was the largest all-standing terrace in the English Football League, but since 2008, it has been unused on safety grounds. In March this year, Wrexham County Borough approved the proposal for the construction of a new 5,500-seater Kop stand. The club aims to have it ready in time for the 2026/27 season. It is crucial to finish the project by 2026, as the stadium is scheduled to host UEFA European Under-19 Championship matches next summer.

Wrexham vs Cardiff Carabao Cup hospitality tickets & packages

For luxury matchday experiences at the SToK Racecourse, including the Wrexham vs Cardiff Carabao Cup match, fans can step up and enjoy one of the club’s hospitality options on their visit.

Wrexham offers a range of packages to suit each and every supporter who wants to secure a first-class upgrade, ranging from two-course semi-formal options to more casual fare and executive boxes for large parties.

Carabao Cup match hospitality includes the following:

Bamford’s Suite (£75): Two-course meal, access to paid bar and premium Director’s Box seating.

Two-course meal, access to paid bar and premium Director’s Box seating. Executive Room (£60): Unlimited complimentary drinks offer on selected house-brand spirits, wine, beer and mixers and premium Director’s Box seating.

Unlimited complimentary drinks offer on selected house-brand spirits, wine, beer and mixers and premium Director’s Box seating. The Dugout Club (£45): The best view in the house. Seating in the former dug-out of the Wrexham Lager Stand, plus you receive an award-winning Piglet Pantry Pie and a beer served in the Centenary Club.

The best view in the house. Seating in the former dug-out of the Wrexham Lager Stand, plus you receive an award-winning Piglet Pantry Pie and a beer served in the Centenary Club. Hospitality Boxes: Five-course meal, complimentary drinks and premium seating with pre-match, half-time and post-match lounge access (sold as a box of ten only).

Five-course meal, complimentary drinks and premium seating with pre-match, half-time and post-match lounge access (sold as a box of ten only). 1864 Suite: Five-course meal, complimentary drinks, premium seating with pre-match, half-time and post-match lounge access.

What to expect from Wrexham vs Cardiff City

Phil Parkinson’s boys are the first Wrexham side to compete in the second tier of English football for more than 40 years. With celebrity owners in the shape of Hollywood duo, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham’s story has also caught fire on the other side of the Atlantic and they have an ever-growing global fanbase. They’ve seen heightened levels of interest in everything from media coverage to documentaries to increased social media activity. It’s thought that more than 5,000 US households have a subscription to watch the Red Dragons.

For now though, attention shifts away from league matters, with this crucial Cup encounter looming large. Wrexham and Cardiff passed like ships in the night during the summer break, with Wrexham gaining promotion and Cardiff relegated to League One. While Wrexham fans wouldn’t have been too heartbroken to see one of their Welsh rivals demoted, it did mean that they missed out two all-Welsh league thrillers during the course of the season. So, we must thank the Cup draw gods for throwing together this gripping 4th round tie. Wrexham do still have two Championship matches against Swansea to savour later in the season too. Away at the Swansea.com Stadium in December, followed by their home fixture against the Swans in March.

While Wrexham enjoyed match-ups against Newport County en route to gaining automatic promotion from League Two, a couple of seasons ago, they’ve been waiting to take on the Welsh big guns of Cardiff and Swansea, who have both played in the Premier League in the not-so-distant past. Amazingly when they take on Cardiff later this month, it will be over 20 years since the teams last met. For those who need reminding, Wrexham came out the victors after a nail-biting penalty shootout in a FAW Premier Cup semi-final back in March 2004.