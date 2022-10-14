Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The English top flight returns to action - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season rolls on this weekend, as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Nottingham Forest to face them at Molineux. The hosts are looking for a new boss while the visitors are looking for a big win in this Midlands encounter.

It hasn't been the dream return to the top-flight for Forest, despite a high-spending summer - but against a host struggling for cohesion, can Steve Cooper spin a massive result out on the road?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Wolves vs Forest date & kick-off time

Game: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Date: October 15, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00am ET / 8:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Wolves vs Forest on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In India, they can catch the match on JiroTV.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network fuboTV India JiroTV N/A

Wolves squad & team news

With rumours rife that old hand Nuno Espirito Santo is set to make a legendary return to the hotseat, Wolves might hope they are about to turn a corner.

They'll certainly hope to give a fine account of themselves this weekend - but can they do that against a Forest side clawing away for points too?

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Sarkic, Smith Defenders Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Collins, Bueno Midfielders Neves, Podence, Moutinho, Ronan, Nunes, Traore Forwards Neto, Jiminez, Podence, Hwang, Guedes, Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Costa, Traore, Campbell

Forest squad and team news

The faith is clearly there at Forest for Steve Cooper's vision, with him backed to the hilt in the transfer market and since.

But unless they start digging out some points, they are possibly facing a brief one-season stay back in the top-flight before tumbling down the divisions again.