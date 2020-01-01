Williams is an example to follow for Liverpool youngsters, says Alexander-Arnold

The right-back expects great things from his 19-year-old team-mate following his debut and first goal for Wales

Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed teenager Neco Williams as a role model for other young stars at the club to look up to.

The 19-year-old, who has made 12 appearances for the Reds since his promotion to the senior team last season, signed a new contract in August which will keep him at Anfield until 2025.

The right-back then made his debut for in the clash against Finland earlier this month and scored his first goal for the national team as they beat Bulgaria 1-0.

Liverpool's first choice right-back Alexander-Arnold, 21, has been impressed by Williams' performances for Jurgen Klopp's side and expects great things from him in the future.

“Neco is an amazing talent, he is someone who we all look to as being someone who can play for the club for a long amount of time and will have a bright future no matter what,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool's website.

“I think he is on the right path, for sure. Mentally, he’s ahead of people his age, he’s getting the right experience in training; playing against the best players in the world can only improve you.

“So, all the young players at the club will be looking up to people like Neco and trying to push to be in that position to be up at Melwood and training with the first team all the time. He showed at the back end of last season he’s good enough to be given the chance and hopefully he’ll be able to kick on.”

Alexander-Arnold came through the Liverpool youth system himself and has already made 135 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's team, becoming a Premier League and winner in the process.

Last season's PFA and Premier League Young Player of the Year says he welcomes the competition for his place from Williams and believes it will encourage him to work even harder.

“It can only help me and everyone else if you’ve got someone who wants to take your shirt. That always happens, it’s football – you can’t ever rest and get complacent with your place because things can change so quickly," he added.

“So, it’s about making sure everyone is ready to play all the time, everyone is pushing themselves to 100 per cent in training. That can only help the squad as a whole and make sure everyone is ready and everyone is at their best all the time.”