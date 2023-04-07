‘He will be ready’ – 42-goal Erling Haaland BACK for Man City in fitness boost ahead of Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Chris Burton
|
Erling Haaland Man City 2022-23Getty
Manchester City have been handed a timely Erling Haaland fitness boost, with Pep Guardiola saying the 42-goal striker is “ready” again.

  • Striker picked up knock prior to international break
  • No risks taken on his fitness
  • Ready to return ahead of European encounter

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norway international picked up a knock when netting a hat-trick in a FA Cup clash with Burnley on March 18. He had to withdraw from Euro 2024 qualification action with his country as a result and was unable to play any part for his club in a 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool last time out. Haaland has, however, been nursed back to full fitness heading into a domestic date with Southampton on Saturday and the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final clash with German giants Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola has told reporters when asked for an update on Haaland: “He's been training really good, he will be ready. Bayern Munich is my last thought.”

