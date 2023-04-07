‘He will be ready’ – 42-goal Erling Haaland BACK for Man City in fitness boost ahead of Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Manchester City have been handed a timely Erling Haaland fitness boost, with Pep Guardiola saying the 42-goal striker is “ready” again.

Striker picked up knock prior to international break

No risks taken on his fitness

Ready to return ahead of European encounter

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norway international picked up a knock when netting a hat-trick in a FA Cup clash with Burnley on March 18. He had to withdraw from Euro 2024 qualification action with his country as a result and was unable to play any part for his club in a 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool last time out. Haaland has, however, been nursed back to full fitness heading into a domestic date with Southampton on Saturday and the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final clash with German giants Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola has told reporters when asked for an update on Haaland: “He's been training really good, he will be ready. Bayern Munich is my last thought.”