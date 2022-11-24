Explained: Why Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup goal against Ghana was disallowed for a foul

Cristiano Ronaldo blasted the ball into the back of the net half an hour into Portugal's World Cup opener, but saw his goal chalked off.

Ronaldo thought he'd fired Portugal ahead

Goal was disallowed

Fouled defender in build-up

WHAT HAPPENED? Having spurned two good chances earlier on in the game, the third time seemingly proved the charm for Ronaldo as he pickpocketed Ghana defender Alexander Djiku, shrugging him off and collecting a loose ball before firing past the goalkeeper. But just as he tucked it away, the referee blew his whistle and disallowed the strike.

Ronaldo has the ball in the net but it's pulled back for a nudge in the build up...



Should this goal have stood? 🤔 #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3sKzvbj142 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 24, 2022

Ronaldo was not happy after this goal was called off 👀 pic.twitter.com/9q9pQgs26m — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

WHY WASN'T THE GOAL GIVEN? Portugal - and of course Ronaldo - were baffled by the referee's decision. He ruled that the 37-year-old had illegally shoved Djiku off the ball using his forearm, giving him an unfair advantage and sight at goal. While in today's game contact must be kept to a minimum, Ronaldo will feel slightly hard done by on this one.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It could've been worse for Ronaldo, who had a 1-v-1 smothered due to a poor touch and headed a corner wide of the mark before his ruled out goal, meaning he wasn't being denied of a hat-trick. And it was early in the match, giving him the opportunity to try and redeem himself.