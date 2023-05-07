Which position can earn Marcel Sabitzer a Man Utd future? Red Devils readying transfer call on Bayern Munich loanee

Marcel Sabitzer is playing for a future at Manchester United, having joined on loan from Bayern Munich, and he has been discussing his best position.

Midfielder signed in winter window

Fierce competition for places

Under contract at the Allianz Arena

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils moved to snap up the Austria international midfielder on the final day of the winter window, with cover required at that stage for the injured Christian Eriksen. Sabitzer claims to have enjoyed his time in England, with 17 appearances taken in so far, and has filled a number of different roles in Erik ten Hag’s engine room. He could earn himself a permanent transfer to Old Trafford over the coming weeks, with versatility potentially working in his favour.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sabitzer has told Premier League Productions: “I think I can play six, as an eight, as a 10. I played it here - I started as a six when Casemiro was suspended. I had to adapt quickly and I think I did quite well. And yeah, in a few matches I played like an eight, like a 10. I try to help the team in the best way I can and I think I did it. So yeah, it's no problem for me. I cannot say 100 per cent [which is my favourite] because I played a lot of positions in my whole career and I cannot say I'm enjoying it the most as the no.10. So it depends on the game. Sometimes, you have a good game and you're better there in the no.10 position. But I think I can feel the connection with the offensive players here with the front three and yeah, I have good movements, good ability, good runs behind, and I think I can help on this position in the team. I'm happy wherever the manager puts me in.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabitzer has registered three goals for United, but faces fierce competition for a place in midfield from the likes of Casemiro, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Sabitzer is under contract at Bayern through to 2025, so could look to play his way back into favour with the Bundesliga giants if Premier League heavyweights United opt against making a move to secure his services on a long-term basis this summer.