What is wrong with Stellenbosch FC?

Stellenbosch’s poor start to the season is worrying. Last season, they lost only six of 28 league matches. This season, they have already lost seven of 12 games, putting them close to the relegation zone, a situation few would have expected a few months ago.

So, what’s going wrong?

For years, Stellenbosch thrived on a simple formula: develop players, sell smartly, and rely on the next crop of talent. It worked well. When Iqraam Rayners left at the end of 2023/24 season, the team coped because players like Jayden Adams, Sihle Nduli, and Fawaaz Bassadien stepped up. They understood the system and kept the team competitive.

This season, that safety net is gone. Adams and Bassadien joined Sundowns, while Nduli moved to Orlando Pirates. Stellenbosch aren’t just losing individual players; they’re losing the core that held the team together. The absence of these leaders on the pitch shows in their performances — defensive errors, lack of creativity in midfield, and inconsistent attacking play.

Relying heavily on youth development has its limits. When multiple key players leave at once, the system struggles. Currently, Stellenbosch sit 15th with nine points, and their league form is under serious threat. Every match now carries the pressure of avoiding a slide toward relegation, and that pressure is being felt on the field.

The problem is compounded by CAF Confederation Cup commitments. Reaching the group stages is an achievement, but it stretches a squad with limited depth. While bigger teams can rotate and maintain consistency, Stellies have fewer options, making both league and continental games a challenge.

The club’s foundation remains solid, but it needs urgent attention. Smart recruitment, a clearer structure, and a return to basics can help stabilize the team. Their strong home record in CAF competitions shows they can still compete and build momentum.

The sooner Stellenbosch addresses these issues, the faster they can regain form and climb the table. For now, though, the warning signs are clear, the club must act decisively to avoid a season that could quickly spiral out of control.