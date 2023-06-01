WATCH: Jose Mourinho throws his Europa League runners-up medal to young fan after Roma’s agonising shoot-out defeat to Sevilla

Harry Sherlock
20230601 Jose Mourinho(C)Getty Images
José MourinhoRomaSevilla vs RomaUEFA Europa League

Jose Mourinho threw his Europa League runners-up medal to a young fan after Roma were beaten by Sevilla on Wednesday.

  • Roma lost on penalties
  • Mourinho threw medal into crowd
  • Stormed off after presentation

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho saw his Roma side beaten by Sevilla on Wednesday, as the Spanish side triumphed on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes. Having been awarded his runners-up medal, he walked over to the crowd and threw it to a young fan before storming down the tunnel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho famously threw a Premier League winner's medal into the crowd at Chelsea but it remains to be seen if he will compete for more trophies at Roma. He has dropped a cryptic hint over his future amid links with French giants PSG.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? Roma's season is over but PSG's is not; they play Clermont Foot this weekend, and Mourinho could well be heading to France once the Ligue 1 campaign ends.