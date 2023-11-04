WATCH: Furious Iago Aspas takes out VAR monitor after Celta see late penalty decision overturned against Sevilla

- Celta draw with Sevilla
- Starfelt and En-Nesyri score
- VAR overturns penalty decision
WHAT HAPPENED? Carl Starfelt gave the hosts the lead in the 22nd minute but Youssef En-Nesyri equalised six minutes from time. Rafa Benitez's side, who had Renato Tapia sent off in the 65th minute, looked like they would get a last-gasp spotkick, only for VAR to overturn the decision. And Aspas, who had been substituted at this point, can be seen pushing over the pitchside monitor as his rage boiled over.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result means Celta sit 18th in La Liga with just one win all season. Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 14th, but only sit four points ahead of Benitez's side, albeit with a game in hand.
WHAT NEXT? Celta next take on Athletic Club on Friday, whereas Sevilla travel to Arsenal on Wednesday in the Champions League.