WATCH: Fabio Vieira’s 25-yard rocket seals Arsenal victory over Barcelona in eight-goal thriller

- Gunners face La Liga giants in the States
- Portuguese midfielder scores pick of the goals
- Arteta's side now heading back to England
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder did not make the impact he had been hoping for at Emirates Stadium in 2022-23, with just three Premier League starts taken in during his debut campaign with the Gunners. He is, however, looking to impress in pre-season and showed what he is capable of when crashing home a spectacular strike from distance against La Liga giants Barca at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vieira’s stunning effort put the finishing touches on an impressive 5-3 victory for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s side delivering the perfect response to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Manchester United. Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz were also among the goals, while Leandro Trossard bagged a brace.
WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are now preparing to head back to north London for their Emirates Cup clash with Monaco, before then facing Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 6 and Nottingham Forest six days later in their opening Premier League fixture of 2023-24.