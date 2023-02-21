WATCH: Alisson copies Thibaut Courtois with horrendous error to gift Real Madrid an equaliser against Liverpool in breathless Champions League clash

Real Madrid fought back from 2-0 down at Anfield in an incredibly frantic first half thanks to a major goalkeeping error from Alisson Becker.

  • Alisson howler gifts Real second
  • Follows on from earlier Courtois error
  • Four goals in first half at Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? After Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to a strike from Darwin Nunez and a major error from Thibaut Courtois which gifted Mohamed Salah a record-breaking goal, Madrid quickly pulled themselves back into the game through Vinicius Junior. They then drew level before the break thanks to yet another howler from a goalkeeper, with Alisson putting it on a plate for the Brazilian to grab his brace.

