Surely Donny van de Beek will finally leave Man Utd in January?! Villarreal weighing up winter move for out-of-favour midfielder

Out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been linked to Villarreal, who are reportedly interested in a transfer.

Van de Beek wants a move away from Man Utd

Villarreal an option

Unsure if United is ready to sell

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a report from Fichajes, the 26-year-old midfielder is a target for the Spanish team. According to reports, the La Liga team may try to sign him in 2024. It is uncertain whether Man United will be open to selling him in the January transfer window. According to the report, both Villarreal and United have been keeping a close eye on the player's situation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils could consider selling the Dutch midfielder, who has had difficulty getting match time in the Premier League. He had been expected to mature into a premier playmaker, but his move to England hasn't gone as planned for him. He will be aiming to restart his career, and moving to Villarreal would be an intriguing alternative for him.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if United would be open to selling the midfielder in the winter transfer window due to their current issue with a lack of options in midfield, however, a loan move could very well be in the plans.