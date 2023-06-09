USWNT star Catarina Macario to join Chelsea on a three-year deal upon departure from European giants Lyon

U.S. women's national team star Catarina Macario has joined Chelsea on a three-year deal, the Women's Super League champions have announced.

Macario to join Chelsea on July 1

USWNT star arrives from European giants Lyon

Signs a three-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Macario will arrive on July 1 on a free transfer from Lyon, a club she helped to win the Women's Champions League last year after an incredible individual season. The 23-year-old has sadly been unable to have that same impact in the campaign just gone, though, with an ACL injury suffered last June ruling her out of the entire season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, that absence from the pitch hasn't seen her reputation in the game decrease by any means, with Barcelona frequently linked with Macario during these final months of her contract in France, along with Chelsea.

It's the Blues that have won the race for her signature, though, and the U.S. international will be a huge signing, particularly after the departure of Pernille Harder. She is a perfect replacement for the Dane.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I’m really happy to sign for Chelsea and I hope to represent the jersey well over the next few years," Macario said. "I’ve been fortunate to have some great experiences in Europe already with Lyon, playing with many top players and, of course, winning the Champions League. I hope to carry on those experiences here and bring home the trophy for Chelsea as well."

DID YOU KNOW? Macario will be the second USWNT star to represent Chelsea in the WSL, after Crystal Dunn had a 12-month spell with the Blues which began in early 2017.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? After ruling herself out of this summer's World Cup, Macario's full focus is on completing her ACL recovery. She'll hope to do that and be able to hit the ground running for the new season with her new club.