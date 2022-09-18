USMNT star Reyna delivers fitness update after Dortmund injury struggles left him feeling 'gassed'

Chris Burton|
Giovanni Reyna Borussia Dortmund 2022-23Getty
G. ReynaUnited StatesBorussia DortmundBundesliga

Giovanni Reyna is feeling “good” again and ready for international duty with the United States after overcoming his latest injury struggles.

  • Endured fitness struggles
  • Playing regularly again
  • Taking aim at World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old playmaker has missed far too much football for his liking in recent times, with a succession of fitness problems holding him back. He is now up to six appearances at club level in the 2022-23 campaign and believes he is ready to kick on in the Bundesliga and towards the World Cup finals with the USMNT.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reyna told reporters after coming through 62 minutes of action in a derby date with Schalke on Saturday: "I’m very, very excited to get back – it’s been a while since I’ve really been able to play.

"Today was kind of the first game when I really felt up to par and my legs felt really up to 100%, being able to push and do all the movements and I wasn’t really as gassed today as other games. I felt good today and felt I got a lot of the ball. I’m still working hard and hope that, after the international break, I‘m pretty close to being fully fit and playing a lot of games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna has made just four appearances for his country since October 2021, forcing him to sit out a Gold Cup triumph last summer and much of a successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

GIOVANNI REYNA BORUSSIA DORTMUND TOBIAS MOHR SCHALKE BUNDESLIGA 17092022Getty Images

Giovanni Reyna Borussia Dortmund 2022-23Getty

Giovanni-REYNA(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? The USA are due to face Japan in a friendly on Friday, before then taking on Saudi Arabia on September 27.

Editors' Picks

Injury issues 🤕

Is Reyna back for good with club and country?