Former USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter linked with Swansea job as Championship club eyes another American manager after Bob Bradley disaster

Former U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter is reportedly among the candidates being eyed by Championship side Swansea City.

Berhalter linked with Seansea job

Would be second American to manage club

Welsh side finished 10th in Championship

WHAT HAPPENED? Wales Online reported on Friday that Berhalter is one candidate that appeals to the club's American owners, who are set to assess their options for manager as current boss Russell Martin is linked to Southampton. Former Brighton boss Oscar Garcia is also on the club's shortlist, as are ex-Swansea coach Chris Davies and Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher.

Berhalter has previously managed in Europe with Swedish side Hammarby before taking over the Columbus Crew and, ultimately, the USMNT, leading the latter to the World Cup Round of 16 in Qatar. His contract with U.S. Soccer expired after the World Cup, but Berhalter could still be a candidate to return as the federation conducts its coaching search this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Swansea have had a history with American managers, as the Welsh club hired Bob Bradley in 2016. Bradley, another former USMNT manager, lasted just 85 days, winning just two of 11 games in charge before the club made a change.

In recent years, the club also signed Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris on loan during the MLS offseason.

WHAT NEXT FOR SWANSEA? Swansea's season in the Championship is complete, with the club finishing in 10th place.