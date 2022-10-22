Toulouse vs Strasbourg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Toulouse welcome Strasbourg to face them at Stadium Municipal. The visitors are struggling this season, while their hosts have hit upon a solid vein of form.
But can the former reverse their fortunes at the expense of the latter? Or will they prove another victim of their increased confidence?
Toulouse vs Strasbourg date & kick-off time
October 23, 2022
9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST
Toulouse squad & team news
Unbeaten in their last three - and with two wins to their name - things are looking pretty rosy for Toulouse, as they head into this home encounter with the tag of favourites.
But they will need to get the hard work done this weekend, in order to keep that streak up. If they let their standards slip, it could be a quick way to break momentum.
Goalkeepers
Himeur, Haug, Dupé, Pettersson, Restes
Defenders
Nicolaisen, Desler, Rouault, Sylla, Costa, Zandén, Diarra, Keben
Midfielders
Genreau, Van den Boomen, Dejaegere, Spierings, Birmančević, Tsingaras, Mvoué, Chaïbi
Forwards
Aboukhlal, Onaiwu, Healey, Begraoui, Flemmings, Ratão, Dallinga
Strasbourg squad and team news
Just one win in their last four - and three defeats to boot - has left Strasbourg looking down the wrong end of Ligue 1, with their fortunes hanging by a loose collection of threads in the relegation battle.
They have more than enough talent to dig themselves out of danger - but in a taut fight this early in the campaign, do they have what it takes.
Goalkeepers
Sels, Kawashima, Pierre, Risser
Defenders
Dagba, Delaine, Fila, Perrin, Pierre-Gabriel, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Djiku, Doukouré
Midfielders
Aholou, Thomasson, Liénard, Prcić, Bellegarde, Diarra, Sissoko, Kandil
Forwards
Gameiro, Mothiba, Diallo, Ajorque