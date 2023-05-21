Tottenham resume talks with Julian Nagelsmann in huge U-turn on vacant managerial role - but German wants assurances over sporting director

Julian Nagelsmann to Tottenham is back on as talks restart, however the German wants assurances over the sporting director at the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham are still in the hunt for their next permanent manager after sacking Antonio Conte in March, and they are no closer than when they started. At the start of the month news spread of Spurs choosing to not interview ex-Bayern boss Nagelsmann, with contrasting reports suggesting the German himself had pulled out of the running.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Times are now reporting that Nagelsmann would be interested in the position but needs assurances over the sporting director role at the club. Fabio Patrici received a worldwide ban from football earlier this year for his involvement in alleged financial irregularities and false accounting at Juventus and subsequently stepped down from his role at Spurs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nagelsmann is not Levy's only option for the hot seat, with interest still remaining in Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, Celtic's Ange Postecoglou and Feyenoord's Aren Slot. Spurs' 3-1 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday means they currently sit eighth in the Premier League, and look set to miss out on European football altogether for next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM AND NAGELSMANN? While talks have resumed between the two parties it is likely to be a while before a decision is made. Tottenham play their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, May 28 against Leeds United at Elland Road.