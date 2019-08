Tottenham sign £25m Sessegnon from Fulham

The 19-year-old joins Mauricio Pochettino's side on a long-term contract, with midfielder Josh Onomah going the other way as part of the deal

have completed the £25 million ($30m) signing of 19-year-old Ryan Sessegnon from .

Sessegnon, who will wear the number 19 shirt for Spurs, has signed an initial five-year deal with the club having the option to add an extra year.

Josh Onomah, the 22-year-old midfielder, has joined Fulham from Spurs as part of the deal, signing a three-year contract also with the option of a one-year extension.

More to follow...