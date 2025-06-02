To our incredible GOAL South Africa supporters - YOU are our Team of the Season!

Lerato Mkhondo praises the football fans she interacts with on a daily basis through stadium interviews and our social media pages.

Dear GOAL South Africa readers,

This one is especially for you.

With club football and the Premier Soccer League officially wrapped up for the season, there’s one team that never stepped off the pitch and that is you.

As someone who engages with you both on social media and in person, whether at stadiums or various venues, I feel it’s only fitting to give you a heartfelt shoutout for the incredible support you’ve shown us this season, in seasons past, and for the many more to come.

In the words of the great Nelson Mandela:

"Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does."

That’s exactly what football has done; it has brought us together, united by a shared passion.

Your support has been nothing short of remarkable. But even more special is the privilege of connecting with you whether online or in person. It’s those moments of interaction that truly make this journey meaningful.

I often refer to you as the GOAL South Africa family - and I mean it. Engaging with you on our social platforms feels like catching up with loved ones. You welcome us into your football lives with such warmth, and for that, we’re incredibly grateful.

Thank you for making GOAL a part of your matchday rituals. Thank you for the smiles, the energy, and the kindness you show when we meet at stadiums. When we approach you for interviews, you don’t hesitate - you respond with openness, like the close friends and family we’ve become.

Your positive feedback means the world to us. One of the most common things we hear is: “Thank you for the interview, because of you and your platform, I’m now famous!” That’s exactly why we do what we do: to make you feel seen, valued, and celebrated.

At GOAL, everyone is equal. We’re all united by the Beautiful Game, and our goal is simple: to remind you that you’re not just fans, you’re extraordinary.

It’s an honour to be the bridge connecting you with your favourite footballers, legends, and the game we all love. Your unwavering support never goes unnoticed.

We are deeply grateful, and we hope this bond only grows stronger in the seasons and years ahead. And yes, we see your comments. Every single one of them.

Thank you for everything. We are because of you. And without a doubt, you are our Team of the Season.

Let’s keep the conversation going. Have a fantastic off-season!

Here’s to many more seasons together. Enjoy the off-season, you’ve earned it!