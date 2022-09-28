Tite claims aggressive Tunisia were trying to rule Neymar out of the World Cup

Brazil coach Tite has claimed that Tunisia were being overtly aggressive with Neymar to rule him out of the upcoming World Cup.

Brazil won big over Tunisia

The Eagles played hard against Neymar

Tite slams Dylan Bronn for red-card challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? Although it was a friendly, it did not seem like one, as Brazil's Richarlison encountered a racist incident, laser pointers were directed at players from the stands, and Neymar was the subject of rash defensive challenges in what ended in a 5-1 victory for the Selecao over Tunisia. Dylan Bronn was given marching orders after a rash challenge on the Paris Saint-Germain star which prompted Tite to slam the player after the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The game on the pitch – we knew he would be competitive, loyal, but I didn’t imagine the move that happened to Neymar. It’s a move to get players out of the World Cup," the manager reacted. "The competitive spirit doesn’t allow you to play a friendly that doesn’t have an emotional clash, so we wanted to prepare and we went to risk it, yes. But that’s what we decided to do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil completed their preparations for the 2022 World Cup in what was the final international break before the marquee tournament kicks off on November 21. They are on a seven-match winning streak, with six of those games finishing with a score margin of at least three goals. There is little doubt that they will enter the World Cup as one of the favourites, and it appears the hate they've faced in recent weeks has only brought them closer together.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The PSG forward will be back in action against Nice in Ligue 1 on October 1.