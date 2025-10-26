How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Pacers head to Target Center on Sunday to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Indiana will be on tired legs, wrapping up the second game of a back-to-back after squaring off with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. The Pacers are still searching for their first win after a wild season opener that saw them fall 141–135 in double overtime to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota, meanwhile, has had a mixed start to the campaign, splitting its first two outings with a victory over Portland followed by a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Timberwolves will face off against the Pacers in an exciting NBA game on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota .

Date Sunday, October 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Timberwolves and the Pacers live on Fubo (in-market).

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards has been on fire to start the year, averaging 36 points per game while knocking down over 53% of his shots and an impressive 50% from beyond the arc. Julius Randle has been a steady complement inside, putting up 22.5 points and eight rebounds per game, forming a potent inside-out pairing with Edwards. Jaden McDaniels has chipped in 14 points a night while maintaining his reputation as a defensive stopper.

Anchoring the interior, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid have been a force, combining to help Minnesota average a whopping 10 blocks per game. The Wolves’ main focus will be to dictate tempo and keep the Pacers from turning the game into a track meet, limiting transition chances and open-floor scoring will be key to containing Indiana’s fast-paced attack.

Indiana Pacers team news

Indiana’s season opener offered a glimpse of just how explosive this offense can be. Bennedict Mathurin erupted for 36 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including three triples, while Pascal Siakam made a statement in his Pacers debut with 32 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists. Obi Toppin added 20 points and five boards, and rookie Jarace Walker chipped in 13 off the bench. Despite the offensive fireworks, the Pacers struggled with consistency from deep, connecting on just 13 of 43 attempts (30%) while shooting 44% overall from the floor.

Defensively, however, Indiana had a tough night, surrendering 141 points and 55 rebounds. The team allowed too many clean looks and failed to finish defensive possessions, giving up several costly second-chance opportunities. With Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell sidelined, the Pacers’ backcourt depth remains thin, a challenge that forces others to step up. To hang with Minnesota, Indiana must tighten up its interior defense and stay locked in on assignments.

Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 08.10.25 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Indiana Pacers 134 - 135 25.03.25 NBA Indiana Pacers Minnesota Timberwolves 119 - 103 18.03.25 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Indiana Pacers 130 - 132 15.07.24 LVSL Indiana Pacers Minnesota Timberwolves 94 - 105 08.03.24 NBA Indiana Pacers Minnesota Timberwolves 111 - 113

