Thierry Henry left FURIOUS by Romelu Lukaku Serie A ban as he declares: 'I've had enough of seeing No To Racism on the shirt!'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian forward equalised from the spot in the first leg of Inter's Coppa Italia semi-final tie, but was subject to vile racist abuse throughout and was later shown a second yellow for his "shh" gesture towards the Juve supporters. After the Italian top flight inexplicably upheld the one-match ban for Lukaku's alleged "provocative behaviour", Arsenal and France legend Henry, who coached the striker in his role as an assistant with the Belgian national team, was left incredulous.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's [racial abuse] everywhere, it has been everywhere and it looks like it always will be," Henry told CBS Sports on Tuesday. "You can't say it was the whole stadium because it was not, but it still happens. I go back to common sense again - that [Lukaku receiving racial abuse and being booked for 'provoking' supporters] is not common sense. You can have common sense when the guy has been hearing that [racial abuse] and he shushes the crowd, and he receives a yellow because of that? I go back to common sense again, and, the Italian Football Federation keeps the yellow? Wow.

"I don't know why they kept the yellow. I suffered in Italy [with racial abuse], I suffered with it everywhere. Every time it was your reaction getting punished. This time, a section of the stadium will be sanctioned, but I've had enough. I've had enough of seeing the 'No To Racism' on the shirt. I've had enough of seeing that lousy picture at the start of the game when we all come together and we focus on what is on the field. Can we focus on some other places and see what we can do properly about this? The guy, I go back to, got a yellow card for this. Please, let's stop."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite having to endure a one-match ban for domestic matches, Lukaku was able to feature for Inter on the European stage as his side celebrated a memorable 2-0 victory away to Portuguese high-flyers Benfica in their Champions League quarter-final first leg. The Belgian was on target from the spot and celebrated in the same manner without receiving a booking - a decision which Henry feels epitomises the problem.

He added: "I go back again and I hope we still have the referee there to talk to us about common sense and why common sense did not come into place there if he had a bit of empathy. He [Lukaku] did it again tonight. Did he get a yellow? Just because there were some people having a go at him...it's the same celebration. Yes, I know what it looks like but I would have done worse than him - if I'm getting abused on the field."

WHAT NEXT? With the suspension upheld by Italian authorities, Lukaku will be ineligible for Inter's hosting of Monza on Saturday, but will likely be back in the squad for their quarter-final return leg at San Siro.