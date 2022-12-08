England vs France
Sterling to rejoin England World Cup squad ahead of France quarter-final after armed break-in at family home
Gill Clark
11:40 SAST 2022/12/08
- Sterling left England squad
- Will now return
- England play on Saturday
WHAT THEY SAID?: "Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar," read a Football Association statement. "The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France."
More to follow...
